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ARSONIST JAILED Sheerness Arsonist Stephen Bowes Jailed with Criminal Behaviour Order

Sheerness Arsonist Stephen Bowes Jailed with Criminal Behaviour Order

A Sheerness resident, Stephen Bowes, 72, has been jailed and slapped with a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after being found guilty of arson and multiple criminal damages, which have terrorised locals for the past year. The sentence was delivered at Margate Magistrates’ Court on 12 May, following his conviction at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court.

Multiple Crimes Linked To Bowes

Police connected Bowes to 11 separate offences over the last 12 months, highlighting his role as a persistent threat to community safety in Seager Road and surrounding areas.

Strict Court Order Enforced

The Criminal Behaviour Order bans Bowes from entering gardens, pathways, or driveways on Seager Road without permission. It also prohibits causing excessive noise and trespassing on the nearby sports field opposite Seager Road — all terms designed to protect local residents.

Previous Warnings Ignored

Bowes had also breached an earlier Community Protection Notice, underlining his defiance of court-imposed conditions before the jail sentence was imposed.

Police Praise Joint Effort

Inspector Julia Bassindale said: ‘Bowes’ sustained and persistent offending has caused untold distress to residents, and we are pleased to have obtained a CBO which will hopefully persuade him to change his ways. This result is a testament to the effective joint working of several teams as well as individual officers such as beat officer PC Alison Honess who put a lot of work into securing this sentence and court order. If Bowes breaks the imposed conditions, he will quickly find himself back in front of a judge and face the consequences of his actions.’’

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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