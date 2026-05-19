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NEW YEARS EVE ATTACK Peterborough Man Sentence to Six Years for New Year’s Eve Stabbing

Peterborough Man Sentence to Six Years for New Year’s Eve Stabbing

A 24-year-old man from Peterborough has been sentenced to six years in prison after stabbing another motorist during a parking dispute on New Year’s Eve.

Dispute Sparks Violence

Jameel Ali was confronted by the victim, a man in his 30s, at around 4pm on 31 December 2023 on Windmill Street, Peterborough. The victim asked Ali to move his car so another vehicle could park, leading to an argument.

Attack Details

During the confrontation, Ali headbutted the victim and then stabbed him in the neck with what was described as a knife. The victim fell to the ground with a stab wound consistent with a knife injury.

Police Response And Medical Treatment

Ali fled the scene, but police were quickly alerted. Officers located the victim, and he was taken to Peterborough City Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for specialist care.

Trial And Verdict

Ali was arrested two days after the incident when his vehicle was identified. Despite denying assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent, he was found guilty following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court in January and sentenced on 15 May.

Community Impact

The case highlights the dangers of escalating disputes and the swift police action that brought the attacker to justice.

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Topics :Crime

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