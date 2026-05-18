Candlelit Vigil for Blackpool Toddler Preston Davey on Birthday

A candlelit vigil will be held in memory of Preston Davey, a Blackpool toddler, on what would have been his fourth birthday. The public tribute is set for 8pm on Tuesday, 16 June at Preston Flag Market, announced by his mother, Niämh Clarke, after gaining council permission.

Remembering Preston Davey

Preston’s mother urged friends and supporters to bring candles, bubbles, and teddies to the event, calling to remember “that sweet boy” and highlight how he was failed by the system from the start.

“Let’s take some of the attention off those two and remember a beautiful little boy who was let down by the system from the start.”

Ongoing Court Trial

Former South Shore Academy teacher Jamie Varley, 37, stands accused of murdering two-year-old Preston, while his partner John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, faces charges of allowing the toddler’s death. Both are also alleged to have sexually abused the child. The pair are currently on trial at Preston Crown Court.

Community Response

The vigil provides a space for the community to pay tribute and reflect amid the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding this tragic case.