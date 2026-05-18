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ON THE PHONE Lorry Driver Jailed 11 Years for Fatal M20 Crash Killing Motorist

A lorry driver, Zvonko Tomisa, has been jailed for 11 years after causing a fatal collision on the M20 near Lenham on 25 November 2025. The crash involved three vehicles and led to the death of motorist Arran McManus, 36. Emergency services responded to the London-bound carriageway between junctions 8 and 9 following reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

Fatal Crash Details

Tomisa, 58, was found to have been on multiple phone calls and messaging while driving, contributing to his failure to notice slowing traffic. The collision occurred when his white MAN lorry struck a stationary black Nissan Qashqai, driven by Mr McManus, and a white Scania articulated lorry during a traffic standstill caused by an earlier incident.

Ignored Traffic Warnings

Dashcam footage and witness statements revealed Tomisa ignored a 50mph speed limit and hazard light warnings from other drivers. He only applied the brakes a second before impact, showing a clear lack of attention to the road ahead.  

Legal Consequences

Tomisa, from Vidovec, Croatia, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Maidstone Crown Court on 9 April 2026. On 18 May 2026, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison and disqualified from driving for 14 years and four months.  

Police Statement

Chief Inspector Craig West said: “Arran McManus’ death was completely avoidable. He was on his way to work and got caught in traffic on the M20, yet the actions of Zvonko Tomisa meant he never made it. Mr McManus was a huge part of the Ashford community and his death has had a devastating impact. I hope this verdict brings some closure to his family. If anything positive comes from this, it is a stark reminder of the dangers of using a phone while driving. Kent Police will maintain a zero-tolerance policy to prevent further tragedies.”

Family Tribute

Mr McManus’ partner said: “Life with Arran was full of energy, cleverness, and laughter. He was one of the good ones, a loving partner, devoted dad, and a key figure in our community. His death has shattered our family. The trauma and loss have changed our lives forever. We thank the emergency services and members of the public who rushed to help that day.”

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Topics :CollisionCourtsCrime

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