Lee Andrews Declared Missing in Dubai After Family Report

Katie Price’s fourth husband, Lee Andrews, has been officially declared a missing person after his family filed a report with the British Embassy in Dubai. Lee vanished after failing to board a flight back to the UK last Wednesday, missing a scheduled Good Morning Britain appearance. Authorities in Dubai have launched a search amid growing concerns following a disturbing final FaceTime call where Lee claimed to be held captive near the Hatta border.

Disturbing Last Contact

Katie Price shared a video expressing alarm after going three days without contact from Lee. She revealed his last call showed him with his hands tied and a hooded face, whispering about captors coming for him. His phone then went dead, sparking urgent worry from family and police.

Family Report And Police Search

With no word from Lee’s family either, authorities in Dubai have now classified him as a missing person. The British Embassy is actively involved, and local police continue to investigate the puzzling disappearance in the UAE.

Public Scepticism Grows

Katie Price has faced accusations that the disappearance might be a publicity stunt, which she strongly denies. However, questions remain due to Lee’s controversial past, including a similar disappearance at an airport and claims of a high-profile lifestyle that appear contradicted by reports of him working as a £1,000-a-night escort in Dubai.

Uncertain Truth

Lee Andrews’ disappearance is shrouded in mystery, leaving open possibilities ranging from genuine abduction to a staged event. His history of erratic behaviour and high-profile antics only deepens the intrigue as the search continues.