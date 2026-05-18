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PERV HUNT Wakefield Police Appeal After Midgley Indecent Exposure Incident

Wakefield Police Appeal After Midgley Indecent Exposure Incident

Wakefield Police are urgently seeking witnesses following an indecent exposure incident near Midgley on Saturday, 16 May 2026. The offence occurred just after 2:45pm on land off Top Lane, between Midgley and West Bretton, when a man exposed himself to a passing woman but made no verbal or physical contact. This appeal aims to identify the suspect and prevent further incidents in the area.

Suspect Description Released

The man is described as being in his 30s, wearing sunglasses and a cap. Police are keen to speak with anyone who saw suspicious behaviour around the time of the incident or at other times in the vicinity.

Police Call For Prompt Reporting

Detective Inspector Emma Forrester of Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit said: “We take indecent exposure reports of this kind very seriously and I would urge anyone who has any information about this or similar incidents in the Midgley area to please report them. “It’s vital that reports are made as soon as possible, ideally from the scene if safe to do so. This maximises our opportunity to locate the offender and ensure appropriate action is taken.”

Protecting The Community

The police appeal stresses the importance of public vigilance to help safeguard vulnerable community members and prevent further offences in West Yorkshire.

How To Provide Information

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Wakefield Police immediately to assist with ongoing investigations and support local safety efforts.

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