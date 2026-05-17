Woman Arrested for Carrying Real Sword at Tommy Robinson March in London

A woman was arrested by Metropolitan Police after being found carrying a real sword at Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom protest in London on Saturday. The protester, dressed in a white hooded cloak, had the sword sheathed at her waist. The blade was engraved with the Latin phrase “Christus Vincit” – meaning “Christ Conquers.”

Police Confirm Real Weapon

The Metropolitan Police confirmed via social media that the sword was genuine and the woman was arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon. A witness described how officers initially told the woman the sword would be confiscated without arrest, but she was then handcuffed and taken into custody despite cooperating fully.

Heavy Police Deployment

More than 4,000 officers were deployed across central London to police both Robinson’s rally and a concurrent Nakba Day march, alongside the FA Cup final. Across the two demonstrations, a total of 43 arrests were made – 20 at the Unite the Kingdom protest and 12 at the pro-Palestine event.

Arrests And Disorder

Among those arrested at the Unite the Kingdom march were two protesters accused of assaulting emergency workers. Other arrests involved drunk and disorderly behaviour and criminal damage. The Met posted footage showing officers placing a protester in handcuffs near Euston Station, noting that such arrests often require multiple officers because of unpredictable resistance.

Marches Largely Peaceful

Despite the arrests, the Metropolitan Police stated that both marches largely proceeded without significant incidents. Additional arrests occurred outside London, including in Birmingham, related to separate incidents during the day.

Political Reactions

The events reignited debate around extremism and public demonstrations, with calls for tighter restrictions on divisive protests. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer commented that the opposing marches highlighted a need to “fight for the soul of this country,” urging society to uphold respect and decency.