Police Urge Help in Search for Missing Camborne Man Ashley Wills

Devon & Cornwall Police are growing increasingly concerned over the welfare of 34-year-old Ashley Wills, who has been reported missing from the Camborne area. Last seen and heard from on the evening of Saturday 16 May at 9pm, police are appealing for information about his whereabouts.

Details of the Missing Man

Ashley is described as a white male, 5ft 11ins tall, and well built. He has short dark brown hair, cut short on the back and sides, with distinctive tribal tattoos on his right arm. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a dark grey gilet and shorts.

Police Search Ongoing

Officers are working to piece together Ashley’s movements since he was last in contact with family and friends. There is an active effort to trace anyone who may have seen or spoken to him after that time.

Public Appeal For Information

The police have urged anyone with any information about Ashley’s location to come forward urgently. Anyone who can help is asked to call 999 and quote log 883 of 16 May.