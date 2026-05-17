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MIGRANT CRISIS Ukrainian Man Guilty of Edinburgh Attempted Rape from 2023

Ukrainian Man Guilty of Edinburgh Attempted Rape from 2023

Olaksandr Dupik, a 33-year-old Ukrainian refugee in Edinburgh, has been placed on the sex offenders register after admitting attempted rape. The incident occurred in the early hours of 23 November 2023 near Thistle Street North East Lane in the city centre. CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts led to his arrest and court appearance at the High Court in Glasgow.

CCTV Captures Disturbing Scene

A CCTV operator noticed Dupik supporting an unsteady woman who later fell against shutters in the lane. The footage then showed Dupik pulling her from the ground and attempting to rape her. The woman was heard resisting and saying “no” as the operator approached.

Victim Unable To Recall Events

The woman told police she had no memory of leaving the cocktail bar with Dupik and only recalled “being in the dark lying on cobbles.” Distressed, she informed the CCTV worker she believed she had been sexually assaulted.

Defendants Denial Rejected

Dupik claimed he only kissed the woman consensually and fled because he thought the CCTV operator was her partner. However, the court heard that the footage contradicted his account. Dupik arrived in Scotland in 2022 and pleaded guilty to attempted rape.

Sentencing Deferred

Defence counsel described Dupik as having “very limited recollection” of the night. Lady Drummond remanded him in custody and deferred sentencing until July to prepare background reports.

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