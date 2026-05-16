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COURT DELAYS Judge Slams Delays Over Psychological Report in Scarlett Faulkner Assault Case

Judge Slams Delays Over Psychological Report in Scarlett Faulkner Assault Case

A judge has criticised the slow progress in completing a psychological assessment for a 16-year-old girl charged in connection with the fatal assault of Scarlett Faulkner in Birdhill, Co Tipperary. Nenagh District Court heard today that the report remains outstanding seven weeks after being ordered on 1 April.

Assessment Still Pending

Judge Marie Keane expressed frustration that the ordered psychological evaluation has not yet been completed. The teenager, appearing via video-link from a youth detention centre with care staff present, has spoken only to confirm her identity.

Investigation Advances

Sergeant Adrian Whelan informed the court that the Garda investigation file has now been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), marking a key stage in the legal process.

Co-accused Also Remanded

A 40-year-old woman charged with violent disorder, endangerment and burglary appeared via video-link from remand prison. Both defendants were remanded in continuing custody, and the case was adjourned for four weeks with consent from their solicitors.

Next Court Date Set

Both accused will reappear at Nenagh District Court on 12 June for directions from the DPP, after the court granted adjournments amid ongoing delays in obtaining psychological assessments.

Family Tragedy Deepens

The developments follow the death of Scarlett Faulkner in March after an assault in Limerick. The Faulkner family has since suffered further grief with the sudden passing of Scarlett’s brother Jason and the critical injury of their cousin Christopher in a Belfast road collision.

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