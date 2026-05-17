Police Motorbike Chase Ends in Becontree Collision on Lodge Avenue

On 16 May at 8:50pm, a police pursuit involving a motorbike ended when the bike collided with a Nissan in Becontree, East London. The incident took place near the junction of Lodge Avenue and Longbridge Road, prompting a road closure by the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) and affecting local bus route 368.

Police Pursuit Details

According to reports, officers were engaged in an active chase when the motorbike struck the Nissan vehicle. Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service, were contacted for further details on injuries and response.

Road Closure And Traffic Impact

The MPS closed Longbridge Road at the junction with Lodge Avenue as part of their incident management. Bus route 368 was diverted, travelling from Becontree Avenue to Longbridge Road, then via Wood Lane and Porters Avenue before reversing the route on return.

Metro Police And Ambulance Response

Inquiries were ongoing with the Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service at the time of reporting. Authorities have not yet released statements regarding the condition of those involved or any legal consequences.