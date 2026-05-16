Wes Streeting Warns Labour Risks UK Breakup Without Change

Wes Streeting issued a stark warning to the Labour Party in manchester/">Manchester, saying it risks becoming “the handmaidens of Nigel Farage and the breakup of the United Kingdom” unless the party changes direction. This comes during his first public speech since resigning as health secretary earlier this week, amid speculation he plans to challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership.

Sharp Critique Of Labour Leadership

Speaking at the Progress think tank conference, Mr Streeting criticised Labour’s recent history under Jeremy Corbyn, highlighting factionalism and what he called a “moral emergency” over antisemitism. He said these issues stifled policy innovation and intellectual debate on the centre left.

Failures In Opposition Strategy

He criticised Labour’s cautious approach in opposition, saying the party feared Tory criticism so much that it avoided proposing bold policies. This led to a lack of clarity and readiness when Labour finally returned to government.

Call For Open Leadership Contest

Looking ahead to the upcoming leadership election, Streeting called for a competitive race where all candidates can present clear visions. He urged a break from past leadership disputes and accused previous contests of dishonesty and excessive caution.

Stark Warning On UK Unity

At the heart of Streeting’s message was concern for the UK’s future. He warned voters had given Labour a clear signal that, without change, the party risks enabling forces hostile to the union, potentially accelerating its breakup.