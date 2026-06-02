Kent Police Launch Major Crime Crackdown in Chatham Town Centre

Kent Police, in partnership with Medway Council and local agencies, has launched a major crime and antisocial behaviour crackdown in Chatham town centre starting Friday, 29 May 2026. The new Clear, Hold, Build initiative aims to clear offenders, maintain safety, and rebuild a stronger community across the targeted area bordered by New Cut, Hards Town, Rope Walk and Medway Street.

Clear Hold Build Strategy

The Clear, Hold, Build operation is a three-phase plan designed to eradicate criminal activity by persistent police enforcement. After ‘clearing’ troublemakers from the area, officers maintain a security presence with high-visibility patrols, supported by partner organisations and community involvement to ‘hold’ the progress. Finally, the ‘build’ phase empowers residents to foster a resilient, crime-free neighbourhood.

Chatham Town Centre Focus

The scheme expands on a previous successful Clear, Hold, Build operation in Chatham’s New Road area, which led to a notable drop in crime reports. This wider roll-out covers the entire town centre to protect more residents and businesses, aiming to create a safer, friendlier environment where the community can thrive without fear of antisocial behaviour.

Strong Community Backing

Chief Inspector Gary Woodward, Medway District Commander, emphasised the initiative’s effectiveness: ‘Schemes such as these have proven effective both locally and nationally to reduce reported offences. We are confident this operation will achieve the same impact.’ Councillor Alex Paterson highlighted the local benefit: ‘This action will help us all build a safer and thriving community, showing a joint commitment to a better future.’

Partners United Against Crime

Kent Police and Medway Council, alongside community groups and local businesses, are united in tackling crime and antisocial behaviour in Chatham. This collaborative approach signals an ongoing commitment to improve public safety and quality of life across the town centre.