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BOMB ALERT WW2 Bomb Found at Sandy Lane Business Park Sparks Evacuation in Coventry

WW2 Bomb Found at Sandy Lane Business Park Sparks Evacuation in Coventry

West Midlands Police confirmed the discovery of an unexploded World War Two bomb at Sandy Lane Business Park in Coventry’s Radford area on Tuesday, 2 June at 2.55pm. Emergency services closed multiple roads and issued a 100-metre safety cordon, prompting the evacuation of 96 homes supported by Coventry City Council.

Immediate Area Sealed Off

Authorities cordoned off the site and nearby roads to ensure public safety while Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams are assessing the device. Residents and motorists have been asked to steer clear of the area.

Evacuations Underway

In total, 96 homes within the cordon currently remain evacuated. Coventry City Council is providing support and emergency accommodation where necessary during the ongoing operation.

Eod Experts Lead Operation

Bomb disposal specialists started work immediately upon the bomb’s discovery and expect the assessment and safe disposal to continue into the evening and possibly into Wednesday morning.

Police Appeal For Cooperation

West Midlands Police praised the cooperation of local residents, businesses, and road users during the disruption caused by the emergency response. Updates will be issued as the situation develops.

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