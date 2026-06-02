Hampshire Police Officers Targeted Online After Henry Nowak Murder Case

A policing group has condemned calls for vigilante justice after Hampshire officers were wrongly identified and their personal details, including home addresses, were published on social media following the murder of Henry Nowak in Southampton in December.

Vigilante Justice Condemned

The Hampshire Police Federation strongly criticised the circulation of personal data and false accusations against officers involved in the arrest of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was handcuffed as he lay dying from stab wounds. They warned this puts officers at risk and urged the public and media to act responsibly.

Controversial Bodycam Footage

Body-worn footage released by Hampshire Police showed Henry telling officers he was stabbed, but the officers did not respond to his distress. His killer, Vickrum Digwa, lied about Henry being drunk and launching a racist attack. The case has sparked widespread social media outrage and political commentary.

Independent Investigation Ongoing Attack

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the police handling of the incident. They are reviewing extensive bodycam footage and evidence from the murder trial while treating officers as witnesses. IOPC director Derrick Campbell confirmed plans to update Henry’s family as the inquiry progresses.

Family Raises Concerns

Henry’s father, Mark Nowak, revealed that officers involved remain on duty, with one allowed to resign before fully cooperating with the IOPC investigation. The family continues seeking answers over the police response the night Henry was stabbed.

Police Call For Responsible Commentary

The Police Federation urged politicians and media figures to avoid inciting anger and let the independent scrutiny of police actions proceed fairly. They also advised officers to take necessary precautions online and offline to stay safe amid the online harassment.