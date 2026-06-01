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SERIOUS INJURIES Police Appeal After Woman Attacked in Peckham South London

Police Appeal After Woman Attacked in Peckham South London

Detectives have launched an urgent appeal after a woman in her 20s was violently attacked in Peckham, South London, on Monday 3 November 2025. The victim suffered serious facial injuries following an unprovoked assault on Anstey Road, near Peckham Rye Station, and required hospital treatment.

Suspect Description Given

The attacker is described as a Black man, approximately 5ft 8in tall, slim build, aged between 30 and 40, wearing a green puffer jacket with white lettering below the hood. He reportedly asked the victim for a cigarette before striking her.

Serious Injuries Sustained

The victim was knocked to the ground, sustaining fractures to her eye, cheekbone, nose, and finger, along with a severe concussion. She received immediate assistance from a passer-by and rapid police intervention, then was taken to the hospital for further care.

Serious Injuries Sustained in an Attack

Detectives have carried out door-to-door enquiries and reviewed CCTV in the area. They urge anyone with information, no matter how minor, to come forward to help identify the attacker.

Met Police Reassure Community

Detective Sergeant James Hughes stated: “We understand that this unprovoked and violent attack will cause concern for the community. I’d like to reassure the capital that the Met is relentless in its pursuit to prosecute perpetrators and continuously strive to ensure women and girls feel safe when going about their daily lives.”

He added: “We continue to work hard to identify the person responsible and are asking the public to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency if they have any relevant information. No matter how small you think your information is, it may be the missing piece to our investigation.”

How To Provide Information

  • Contact Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting reference 6670/3NOV25.
  • Anonymous tips can be given via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Met continues to enhance its support for victims through initiatives such as the V100 programme, aiming to improve safety across London.

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