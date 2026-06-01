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BRING HER HOME Police Appeal as Natasha Reid Missing from North Kessock Search Expands

Police Appeal as Natasha Reid Missing from North Kessock Search Expands

Police Scotland continue a high-priority search for 15-year-old Natasha Reid, reported missing from North Kessock. Last seen at around 5.40pm on Friday 29 May in Milton, Easter Ross, officers believe she may have travelled roughly 50 miles south to Carrbridge. The ongoing inquiry highlights growing concern for Natasha’s safety.

Natasha’s Last Sightings

Natasha was initially reported missing on Thursday 27 May, with a confirmed sighting in Milton at 7.30pm that same day. The most recent sighting placed her in the Drovers Way area of Milton on 29 May, before she went off the radar.

Search Area Expands

Authorities now suspect Natasha may have moved to Carrbridge, nearly 50 miles from her home, and investigations are ongoing to locate her in this wider area. Police are canvassing local communities and monitoring potential leads closely.

Physical Description Released

Natasha stands approximately 5ft 10in tall, with a slim build, blue eyes, and distinctive long black hair with blonde highlights. She has a nose piercing and was last seen wearing a black and leopard print top, black shorts, and blue Adidas Samba shoes.

Police Call For Public Help

Detective Chief Inspector Anna Johnston urged anyone with information or sightings matching Natasha’s description to contact Police Scotland urgently. The public is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 0063 of May 28 to provide any potential leads.

“Concerns are growing for Natasha’s welfare, and we are keen to trace her to make sure she is safe,” said DCI Johnston. “I’d ask that anyone with information get in touch with officers.”

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