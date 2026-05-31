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POLICE HUNT WITNESSES Man Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight Kilburn Police Appeal

Man Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight Kilburn Police Appeal

Detectives are hunting witnesses after 20-year-old Malakai Ferguson-Ramson was fatally stabbed in broad daylight in Kilburn, north-west London, on 26 May. The Metropolitan Police released CCTV footage showing over 20 bystanders fleeing the scene as the murder unfolded in a residential area. Two men have been arrested in connection with the killing, with police urging those captured on video to come forward.

Shocking CCTV Footage Released

The Met unveiled distressing video footage showing dozens of witnesses scattering across Kilburn moments after the fatal attack. Officers believe many in the footage saw the murder and hold key information vital to the case.

Two Men Arrested Over Killing

A 21-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder. A 42-year-old was arrested for conspiracy to murder but has since been released on bail as investigations continue.

Urgent Witness Appeal

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller appealed directly to those spotted fleeing in the video. He acknowledges the difficulties witnesses face but stresses the importance of their help for justice.

“I urge people to put these complexities to one side and instead empathise with the grief Malakai’s loved ones are navigating at this moment in time,” said DCI Waller. “The information held by eyewitnesses is vital and could ultimately take us a step closer to securing justice.”

Malakai Attack

  • Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to contact police via 101 quoting reference 8418/26MAY.
  • Anonymous tips can be made through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the same reference.

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