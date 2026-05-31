Hawkstone Farmers Choir Triumphs in Britain’s Got Talent 2026 Final

The Hawkstone Farmers Choir has won the 2026 Britain’s Got Talent final after clinching the highest number of public votes in Saturday night’s live ITV show. Their victory earned them the coveted £250,000 prize, marking a remarkable achievement for the ensemble.

Massive Public Support

More than one million votes were cast by viewers across the UK to choose this year’s winner, highlighting the choir’s widespread appeal and the competitive nature of the contest.

Charitable Roots

The Hawkstone Farmers Choir, known for their community-driven performances, has earned national attention and praise for their uplifting rendition that captivated audiences and judges alike.

Prize And Recognition

The £250,000 prize offers significant support to the choir’s ongoing projects and promotes their music on a larger platform, securing their place in Britain’s entertainment spotlight.

ITV’s Popular Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent continues to be a premier showcase for emerging UK talent, with its live final attracting record viewer engagement and fostering success stories like Hawkstone Farmers Choir.