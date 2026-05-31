Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TALENT VICTORY Hawkstone Farmers Choir Triumphs in Britain’s Got Talent 2026 Final

Hawkstone Farmers Choir Triumphs in Britain’s Got Talent 2026 Final

The Hawkstone Farmers Choir has won the 2026 Britain’s Got Talent final after clinching the highest number of public votes in Saturday night’s live ITV show. Their victory earned them the coveted £250,000 prize, marking a remarkable achievement for the ensemble.

Massive Public Support

More than one million votes were cast by viewers across the UK to choose this year’s winner, highlighting the choir’s widespread appeal and the competitive nature of the contest.

Charitable Roots

The Hawkstone Farmers Choir, known for their community-driven performances, has earned national attention and praise for their uplifting rendition that captivated audiences and judges alike.

Prize And Recognition

The £250,000 prize offers significant support to the choir’s ongoing projects and promotes their music on a larger platform, securing their place in Britain’s entertainment spotlight.

ITV’s Popular Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent continues to be a premier showcase for emerging UK talent, with its live final attracting record viewer engagement and fostering success stories like Hawkstone Farmers Choir.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Baby Dies After Welfare Concern in Gateshead Home, Two Arrested

BABY DEATH PROBE Baby Dies After Welfare Concern in Gateshead Home, Two Arrested

Breaking News, UK News
Family Pays Tribute to Martin Mattie Glynn After Tragic Loss

TRIBUTES PAID Family Pays Tribute to Martin Mattie Glynn After Tragic Loss

UK News
15-Year-Old Charged with 22 Sexual Offences in Northamptonshire

SERIOUS CHARGES 15-Year-Old Charged with 22 Sexual Offences in Northamptonshire

UK News
Hemel Hempstead Man Jailed for Bleach Attack on Child

BLEACH ATTACK Hemel Hempstead Man Jailed for Bleach Attack on Child

UK News
Man Dies After Escaping Custody Van Near Welwyn North

HIT BY A TRAIN Man Dies After Escaping Custody Van Near Welwyn North

UK News
15-Year-Old Girl Dies After Getting Into Difficulty on Formby Beach Heatwave

HEATWAVE TRAGEDY 15-Year-Old Girl Dies After Getting Into Difficulty on Formby Beach Heatwave

UK News
Missing Teen Eliza Last Seen Near River Thames in Lechlade

FIND ELIZA Missing Teen Eliza Last Seen Near River Thames in Lechlade

UK News
Mother and Son Jailed After 13-Mile Revenge Car Chase in Essex

POLICE PURSUIT Mother and Son Jailed After 13-Mile Revenge Car Chase in Essex

UK News
Ex-Partner Jailed for Murder of Halyna Hoisan in Greenwich

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Ex-Partner Jailed for Murder of Halyna Hoisan in Greenwich

Court News, UK News
Rasheed Jama Jailed for Hate Crimes in Cardiff Crown Court

HATE CRIME Rasheed Jama Jailed for Hate Crimes in Cardiff Crown Court

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Woman Sought Over £4,400 Beauty Product Theft in Torquay Boots

SERIAL OFFENDER Woman Sought Over £4,400 Beauty Product Theft in Torquay Boots

UK News
Woman Sought Over £4,400 Beauty Product Theft in Torquay Boots

Woman Sought Over £4,400 Beauty Product Theft in Torquay Boots

UK News
Man Seriously Stabbed in Wigan Avon Road Attack

KNIFE ATTACK Man Seriously Stabbed in Wigan Avon Road Attack

UK News
Man Seriously Stabbed in Wigan Avon Road Attack

Man Seriously Stabbed in Wigan Avon Road Attack

UK News
E-Scooter Sparks Major House Fire in Normanton, Derbyshire

HOME GUTTED BY BLAZE E-Scooter Sparks Major House Fire in Normanton, Derbyshire

UK News
E-Scooter Sparks Major House Fire in Normanton, Derbyshire

E-Scooter Sparks Major House Fire in Normanton, Derbyshire

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
19-Year-Old Dies After Entering Balderton Lake in Newark

TRAGIC DROWNING 19-Year-Old Dies After Entering Balderton Lake in Newark

UK News
19-Year-Old Dies After Entering Balderton Lake in Newark

19-Year-Old Dies After Entering Balderton Lake in Newark

UK News
Man Arrested After Death of Elderly Man in Romney Marsh

MURDER PROBE Murder Probe Launched After Helston Woman Found Dead

UK News
Man Arrested After Death of Elderly Man in Romney Marsh

Murder Probe Launched After Helston Woman Found Dead

UK News
Massive Smoke Clouds Rise Over Chatham After Former School Blaze

ARSON PROBE Massive Smoke Clouds Rise Over Chatham After Former School Blaze

Breaking News, UK News
Massive Smoke Clouds Rise Over Chatham After Former School Blaze

Massive Smoke Clouds Rise Over Chatham After Former School Blaze

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Chelsea Trolls Arsenal With Champions League Trophy Post After Final Loss

FOOTBALL FEUD Chelsea Trolls Arsenal With Champions League Trophy Post After Final Loss

UK News
Chelsea Trolls Arsenal With Champions League Trophy Post After Final Loss

Chelsea Trolls Arsenal With Champions League Trophy Post After Final Loss

UK News
Bright Meteor Lights Up Boston Skies Causing Loud Explosions

SKY BOOM Bright Meteor Lights Up Boston Skies Causing Loud Explosions

UK News
Bright Meteor Lights Up Boston Skies Causing Loud Explosions

Bright Meteor Lights Up Boston Skies Causing Loud Explosions

UK News

POLICE CONTROVERSY Dutch Police Investigated After Pregnant Woman Pinned During Zeist Arrest

UK News

Dutch Police Investigated After Pregnant Woman Pinned During Zeist Arrest

UK News
Watch Live