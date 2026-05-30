15-Year-Old Charged with 22 Sexual Offences in Northamptonshire

A 15-year-old boy from Wellingborough has been charged with 22 sexual offences following a detailed investigation by Northamptonshire Police. The charges relate to alleged incidents involving ten girls between 2022 and 2025, including victims under the age of 13.

Serious Charges Detailed

Twelve counts of sexually assaulting a female

Three counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching

One count of raping a girl under 13

One count of assaulting a female aged 13 and over by penetration

One count of raping a girl aged 13-15

Two counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child

One count of possessing a prohibited image of a child

One count of possessing extreme pornographic images involving animals

Investigation And Timeline

The alleged offences are said to have occurred between 2022 and 2025. Northamptonshire Police carried out a comprehensive probe resulting in the youth’s charges. The teenager’s identity is protected due to his age.

Upcoming Court Date

The boy is due to appear at Wellingborough Youth Court on 23 June to face the charges.