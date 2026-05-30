Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SERIOUS CHARGES 15-Year-Old Charged with 22 Sexual Offences in Northamptonshire

15-Year-Old Charged with 22 Sexual Offences in Northamptonshire

A  15-year-old boy from Wellingborough has been charged with 22 sexual offences following a detailed investigation by Northamptonshire Police. The charges relate to alleged incidents involving ten girls between 2022 and 2025, including victims under the age of 13.

Serious Charges Detailed

  • Twelve counts of sexually assaulting a female
  • Three counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching
  • One count of raping a girl under 13
  • One count of assaulting a female aged 13 and over by penetration
  • One count of raping a girl aged 13-15
  • Two counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child
  • One count of possessing a prohibited image of a child
  • One count of possessing extreme pornographic images involving animals

Investigation And Timeline

The alleged offences are said to have occurred between 2022 and 2025. Northamptonshire Police carried out a comprehensive probe resulting in the youth’s charges. The teenager’s identity is protected due to his age.

Upcoming Court Date

The boy is due to appear at Wellingborough Youth Court on 23 June to face the charges.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Attorney General Refers Teenage Hampshire Rape Sentences to Court of Appeal

COURT OF APPEAL Attorney General Refers Teenage Hampshire Rape Sentences to Court of Appeal

UK News
Career Criminal Ross Clancy Jailed Life for Brutal Newcastle Assault

SERIAL OFFENDER Career Criminal Ross Clancy Jailed Life for Brutal Newcastle Assault

UK News
Drunk Driver Killed Father in Dorset After Licence Delay

LICENCE DELAY Drunk Driver Killed Father in Dorset After Licence Delay

UK News
Brits Strip Naked for Open-Water Swim at Kent Lake Near Bluewater

NUDE SWIM Brits Strip Naked for Open-Water Swim at Kent Lake Near Bluewater

UK News
Burst Water Main Near Banbury Cross Statue Shuts Road in Heatwave

WATER CHAOS Burst Water Main Near Banbury Cross Statue Shuts Road in Heatwave

UK News
Worthing Man Arrested After Woman Hospitalised With Serious Neck Injury

SERIOUS INJURIES Worthing Man Arrested After Woman Hospitalised With Serious Neck Injury

UK News
Sussex Police Appeal Over Tesco Thefts Across West Sussex

POLICE APPEAL Sussex Police Appeal Over Tesco Thefts Across West Sussex

UK News
Kieran Williams Murder Inquiry Continues in Sunderland Four Years On

FAMILY SEEK JUSTICE Kieran Williams Murder Inquiry Continues in Sunderland Four Years On

UK News
Ex-Met Officer Jailed for Sexual Assault on Teen in Heathrow Hotel

POLICE BETRAYAL Ex-Met Officer Jailed for Sexual Assault on Teen in Heathrow Hotel

Breaking News, UK News
Kent Police Shut Down Swanscombe Property Over Antisocial Behaviour

PROUD AS PUNCH Kent Police Shut Down Swanscombe Property Over Antisocial Behaviour

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Raheem Sterling Arrested After M3 Lamborghini Crash in Hampshire

DRUGS ARREST Raheem Sterling Arrested After M3 Lamborghini Crash in Hampshire

UK News
Raheem Sterling Arrested After M3 Lamborghini Crash in Hampshire

Raheem Sterling Arrested After M3 Lamborghini Crash in Hampshire

UK News
Nearly 100 Homes Evacuated in Coalsnaughton Over Ground Movement Concerns

EVACUATION ALERT Nearly 100 Homes Evacuated in Coalsnaughton Over Ground Movement Concerns

UK News
Nearly 100 Homes Evacuated in Coalsnaughton Over Ground Movement Concerns

Nearly 100 Homes Evacuated in Coalsnaughton Over Ground Movement Concerns

UK News
Police Seek Two Men Over Rushden Lakes Shoe Theft

LAKE THEFT Police Seek Two Men Over Rushden Lakes Shoe Theft

UK News
Police Seek Two Men Over Rushden Lakes Shoe Theft

Police Seek Two Men Over Rushden Lakes Shoe Theft

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Ex-Manchester Teacher Guilty of Upskirting and Child Sex Crimes

SCHOOL TEACHER Ex-Manchester Teacher Guilty of Upskirting and Child Sex Crimes

UK News
Ex-Manchester Teacher Guilty of Upskirting and Child Sex Crimes

Ex-Manchester Teacher Guilty of Upskirting and Child Sex Crimes

UK News
Rasheed Abdul Rahman Found Guilty of Camden Fatal Stabbing

MURDER VERDICT Rasheed Abdul Rahman Found Guilty of Camden Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Rasheed Abdul Rahman Found Guilty of Camden Fatal Stabbing

Rasheed Abdul Rahman Found Guilty of Camden Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Police Seek Robbery Suspects at West Drayton Station in West London

PLATFORM ROBBERY Police Seek Robbery Suspects at West Drayton Station in West London

UK News
Police Seek Robbery Suspects at West Drayton Station in West London

Police Seek Robbery Suspects at West Drayton Station in West London

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Rasheed Jama Jailed for Hate Crimes in Cardiff Crown Court

HATE CRIME Rasheed Jama Jailed for Hate Crimes in Cardiff Crown Court

UK News
Rasheed Jama Jailed for Hate Crimes in Cardiff Crown Court

Rasheed Jama Jailed for Hate Crimes in Cardiff Crown Court

UK News
Zakaria Mohammed Jailed After Sex Attack on Train in West Drayton

TRAIN ATTACK Zakaria Mohammed Jailed After Sex Attack on Train in West Drayton

UK News
Zakaria Mohammed Jailed After Sex Attack on Train in West Drayton

Zakaria Mohammed Jailed After Sex Attack on Train in West Drayton

UK News
16-Year-Old Charlie Noble 12th UK Heatwave Open Water Drowning

WATER TRAGEDY 16-Year-Old Charlie Noble 12th UK Heatwave Open Water Drowning

UK News
16-Year-Old Charlie Noble 12th UK Heatwave Open Water Drowning

16-Year-Old Charlie Noble 12th UK Heatwave Open Water Drowning

UK News
Watch Live