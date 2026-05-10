Rachel Zegler Fires Back After Met Gala Photo Criticism With Instagram Post

Rachel Zegler, the rising star who won the lead role in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story from over 30,000 contenders, has hit back following criticism of her recent Met Gala appearance. After some negative buzz over her style at the high-profile New York event, Zegler launched a fresh Instagram photo dump, showing she remains confident and media-savvy.

Instagram Comeback

Rather than shying away, Rachel turned up the heat on Instagram with a series of striking images, proving she knows how to control the narrative. This move comes amid ongoing discussions about her public image since the Snow White controversy, where the film’s director publicly criticised her performance.

Met Gala Spotlight

The Met Gala, renowned for fashion statements that dominate headlines, saw Zegler receive mixed reviews. Fans and critics debated her outfit choices, prompting her to lean into social media to reassert her style and personality on her own terms.

Acting Career Progress

Despite some recent drama, Zegler’s career continues to build momentum. Landing Spielberg’s coveted Maria role kick-started her rise, and she remains a strong presence in the acting world. Her savvy online presence only adds to her growing fanbase and influence.

Snow White Fallout

Rachel’s past friction with the Snow White director, who accused her of ‘ruining’ the film, still lingers in public memory. The actor’s recent Instagram activity suggests she’s keen to move past old headlines and focus on her future opportunities.