Ex-Manchester Teacher Guilty of Upskirting and Child Sex Crimes

A former supply teacher from Salford, Greater Manchester, Abusali Rahman, 33, has pleaded guilty to multiple child sex offences, including upskirting and voyeurism. The offences involved 13 girls across several North West secondary schools over an 18-month period from December 2023 to June 2025. Rahman admitted his crimes at Bolton Crown Court on 28 May 2026 and is currently in custody awaiting sentencing.

Multiple Child Sex Charges

Rahman was charged with 12 counts of taking indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children through upskirting. He also pleaded guilty to three counts of creating indecent images using AI-generated technology and four counts of publishing obscene AI content.

Sharing And Voyeurism

The court heard that Rahman shared at least one upskirting image with another person and used hidden equipment worn under his clothing to capture the images without consent.

Serious Safeguarding Concerns

The offences impacted multiple secondary schools in the North West, prompting serious questions over safeguarding and pupil protection within these educational settings.

Awaiting Sentencing

Rahman remains remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on 1 September 2026 after prosecution and defence complete their reviews.