Worthing Man Arrested After Woman Hospitalised With Serious Neck Injury

A 33-year-old woman was hospitalised with a serious neck injury after an incident in West Worthing in the early hours of Friday, May 29. Sussex Police arrested a 41-year-old Worthing man on suspicion of wounding with intent. The woman, who is known to the suspect, remains in stable condition as the investigation continues.

Incident In West Worthing

The injury occurred near Downview Road and Tarring Road before 6am, prompting a police response. Officers confirmed the woman’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Suspect In Custody

The 41-year-old man remains in Police custody as Sussex Police carry out further enquiries into the assault.

Police Call For Witnesses

Investigators are appealing to anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage from the area to come forward. Witnesses are urged to report information online or via 101, quoting serial 334 of 29/05.