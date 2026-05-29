Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SERIOUS INJURIES Worthing Man Arrested After Woman Hospitalised With Serious Neck Injury

Worthing Man Arrested After Woman Hospitalised With Serious Neck Injury

A 33-year-old woman was hospitalised with a serious neck injury after an incident in West Worthing in the early hours of Friday, May 29. Sussex Police arrested a 41-year-old Worthing man on suspicion of wounding with intent. The woman, who is known to the suspect, remains in stable condition as the investigation continues.

Incident In West Worthing

The injury occurred near Downview Road and Tarring Road before 6am, prompting a police response. Officers confirmed the woman’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Suspect In Custody

The 41-year-old man remains in Police custody as Sussex Police carry out further enquiries into the assault.

Police Call For Witnesses

Investigators are appealing to anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage from the area to come forward. Witnesses are urged to report information online or via 101, quoting serial 334 of 29/05.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Four Convicted Over Joanne Penney Murder in Talbot Green

MURDER VERDICT Four Convicted Over Joanne Penney Murder in Talbot Green

UK News
Leeds Police Appeal After Affray Leaves Man Seriously Injured

PUB BRAWL Leeds Police Appeal After Affray Leaves Man Seriously Injured

UK News
Met Police and Sussex Police Launch Major Drugs Search in Brighton

POLICE SEARCH Met Police and Sussex Police Launch Major Drugs Search in Brighton

Breaking News, UK News
Guildford Couple Jailed for Fatal Motorcycle Death on Wanborough Bend

FATAL SENTANCE Guildford Couple Jailed for Fatal Motorcycle Death on Wanborough Bend

UK News
Man Arrested Masturbating Outside Palma de Mallorca School Gates

SCHOOL SCANDAL Man Arrested Masturbating Outside Palma de Mallorca School Gates

UK News
14-Year-Old Boy Dies After River Thames Incident in Oxford Amid Heatwave

WATER TRAGEDY 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After River Thames Incident in Oxford Amid Heatwave

UK News
Large Grass and Gorse Fire Near Torduff Reservoir Edinburgh

FIRE ALERT Large Grass and Gorse Fire Near Torduff Reservoir Edinburgh

UK News
Raise The Colours Founder Billy Allison Charged With Murder Of Bar Owner

MURDER CHARGE Raise The Colours Founder Billy Allison Charged With Murder Of Bar Owner

UK News
Daler Rowney Fire Debris Sparks Health Warning in Local Area

HEALTH THREAT Daler Rowney Fire Debris Sparks Health Warning in Local Area

UK News
Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

SEA TRAGEDY Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Woman Banned After Hitting Cyclist and Fleeing Scene in Wiltshire

HIT AND RUN Woman Banned After Hitting Cyclist and Fleeing Scene in Wiltshire

UK News
Woman Banned After Hitting Cyclist and Fleeing Scene in Wiltshire

Woman Banned After Hitting Cyclist and Fleeing Scene in Wiltshire

UK News
Man jailed for life after brutal killing of cousin

AXE ATTACK Man jailed for life after brutal killing of cousin

UK News
Man jailed for life after brutal killing of cousin

Man jailed for life after brutal killing of cousin

UK News
Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

SEX ATTACK TRIAL Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

UK News
Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

Syrian Asylum Seeker Denies Sexual Assault Charges in Falkirk Trial

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Charged Over Iranian Intelligence Probe Targeting UK Journalist

SECURITY ALERT Man Charged Over Iranian Intelligence Probe Targeting UK Journalist

UK News
Man Charged Over Iranian Intelligence Probe Targeting UK Journalist

Man Charged Over Iranian Intelligence Probe Targeting UK Journalist

UK News
CCTV Appeal After Vehicle Theft in Sevenoaks Investigated by Kent Police

CCTV RELEASED CCTV Appeal After Vehicle Theft in Sevenoaks Investigated by Kent Police

UK News
CCTV Appeal After Vehicle Theft in Sevenoaks Investigated by Kent Police

CCTV Appeal After Vehicle Theft in Sevenoaks Investigated by Kent Police

UK News
15-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Hackney Stabbing; Teen Arrested

TRIBUTES PAID 15-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Hackney Stabbing; Teen Arrested

UK News
15-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Hackney Stabbing; Teen Arrested

15-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Hackney Stabbing; Teen Arrested

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Arrested in Kilburn After Malakai Ferguson-Ramson Murder

POLICE ARREST Man Arrested in Kilburn After Malakai Ferguson-Ramson Murder

UK News
Man Arrested in Kilburn After Malakai Ferguson-Ramson Murder

Man Arrested in Kilburn After Malakai Ferguson-Ramson Murder

UK News
Man Sentenced For Murdering Ex-Girlfriend In London Flat

OBSESSION TURNED DEADLY Man Sentenced For Murdering Ex-Girlfriend In London Flat

Breaking News, Court News, UK News
Man Sentenced For Murdering Ex-Girlfriend In London Flat

Man Sentenced For Murdering Ex-Girlfriend In London Flat

Breaking News, Court News, UK News
Man Dies After Incident Near Thamesmead Recycling Centre

EMERGENCY AIRLIFT Serious Traffic Collision at Orpington Junction Sends Patient to Major Trauma Centre

UK News
Man Dies After Incident Near Thamesmead Recycling Centre

Serious Traffic Collision at Orpington Junction Sends Patient to Major Trauma Centre

UK News
Watch Live