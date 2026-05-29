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TRIBUTES PAID 15-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Hackney Stabbing; Teen Arrested

15-Year-Old Boy Murdered in Hackney Stabbing; Teen Arrested

Brayan David Saldarriaga, 15, from Haringey, was pronounced dead at the scene on Poplar Close, Hackney, after a stabbing on Monday, May 25. Police attended reports of disorder at around 7.20pm and attempted to resuscitate the teenage victim. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, May 28, and remains in police custody.

Investigation Underway

Detective Chief Inspector Lucie Card, leading the investigation, confirmed the arrest and urged the community to respect the victim’s family’s privacy as they grieve. Police continue to gather evidence and appeal to witnesses for information.

Community Impact

Officers acknowledged the significant effect the incident has had locally and announced increased patrols in the area this week to offer reassurance and support residents with any concerns.

Call For Witnesses

Police believe many people recorded the large gathering connected to the incident on their phones. They have urged anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has footage to come forward. Information can be provided by calling 101 and quoting CAD 6692/25MAY.

Family Response

Brayan’s family has been informed of his death. Authorities ask for respect and privacy as they come to terms with the tragic loss.

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Topics :Crime

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