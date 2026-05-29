Missing Teen Lily Blakeman Last Seen in Sittingbourne Area

Lily Blakeman, a 13-year-old girl, went missing from the Homewood Avenue area in Sittingbourne on Thursday 28 May 2026 at around 8am. Kent Police are urgently appealing for information to help locate her.

Details Of Disappearance

Lily is approximately 5ft 2ins tall with long brown hair tied in a ponytail. When last seen, she was wearing a black crop top, black shorts, and white New Balance trainers.

Public Appeal Underway

Kent Police are asking anyone with information about Lily’s whereabouts to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 28-2033. For other details, the public can contact 101 or use the live chat on kent.police.uk.

Supporting The Search

An image of Lily has been released to the public to assist with the appeal. Authorities stress the importance of timely information to ensure Lily’s safe return.

Contact And Support

Those with urgent tips should call 999. For non-emergency information, contact Kent Police on 101 or via their website and social media channels, including X, Facebook, and Instagram.