14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Entering River Thames at Donnington Bridge

A 14-year-old boy tragically died after getting into difficulty in the River Thames near Donnington Bridge, Oxford on Wednesday, 27 May, amid a heatwave. Emergency services, including the National Police Air Service helicopter, launched a major search operation. Despite their efforts, the boy was found deceased in the river. Thames Valley Police have confirmed the death is unexplained but not suspicious, and continue to investigate.

Major Rescue Search

Following reports that the boy had gone underwater after entering the river where many others were swimming, dozens of 999 vehicles and the police helicopter were dispatched. The swift response was critical in locating the boy, but he had sadly recovered lifeless.

Police Statement

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We are sad to confirm a boy died after getting into difficulty in the River Thames at Donnington Bridge yesterday. The 14-year-old boy’s family have been informed and offered support; our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.”

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities treat the death as unexplained but not suspicious. The police investigation remains open as they seek to establish the full circumstances around the incident.

Heatwave Hazards

The tragic event occurred amid a heatwave that has led to many people entering rivers across the UK. The dangers of swimming in open water, especially in rivers, are a warning police and emergency services continue to stress to the public.