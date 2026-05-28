Five Arrested After Migrant Yacht Seized at Chichester Marina

Five men have been arrested after Border Force officers stopped a yacht carrying seven Albanian migrants suspected of illegal entry at Chichester Marina, West Sussex, on the evening of Monday, May 25. The operation involved the National Crime Agency (NCA) targeting organised immigration crime on the Sussex coast.

Yacht Intercepted Off Sussex

Border Force and NCA teams intercepted the vessel as it neared Chichester Marina. Seven Albanian nationals were found on board. Two crew members – a 42-year-old British man and a 25-year-old Albanian man – were detained on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration.

Shore Arrests Made

Onshore, three men were arrested while allegedly waiting to receive the yacht. Among them were a 38-year-old British man and two Albanian nationals aged 24 and 32. All are facing people smuggling charges.

Ongoing National Crime Agency Probe

Following questioning, three suspects have been released on bail while the two Albanian crew members remain in custody. The NCA stressed its priority in disrupting smuggling networks, with over 100 investigations currently underway nationwide.

Government Vows Tougher Action

Border Security and Asylum Minister Alex Norris stated the government will use all powers to combat people smuggling and ensure those involved are relentlessly pursued and prosecuted.