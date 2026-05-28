Air Ambulance Responds to Accident on A2016 Eastern Way Thamesmead

An accident on the eastbound A2016 Eastern Way in Thamesmead caused a road closure between the A2041 Central Way and A2041 Harrow Manor Way earlier today. London Air Ambulance was called to the scene, though reports indicate the air ambulance has since left the area. Traffic is reportedly coping well, with a diversion in place affecting bus 301 services.

Accident On Eastern Way

The incident occurred on the A2016 Eastern Way, a key route in Thamesmead, prompting emergency services to respond promptly. The closure affected traffic flow, but congestion remained manageable.

Air Ambulance Deployment

London Air Ambulance landed at the scene to provide medical support. Witnesses noted its arrival near Birchmere Lake, though it subsequently departed, heading to the Royal London Hospital.

Traffic Management

A diversion was put in place for bus 301, ensuring alternative routes for public transport users while the road was closed. Authorities continue to monitor traffic conditions in the area.