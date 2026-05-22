Serial Burglar Caught Targeting Homes Across Surrey and Sussex via Rail

A notorious burglar, Darren Alleyne, 44, has been jailed after months of investigation for breaking into homes across Surrey and Sussex using the rail network to move between locations. Police arrested Alleyne carrying stolen items in Brighton, where his crimes had just taken place.

Rail Network Burglary

Alleyne exploited trains to travel between towns, including Woking, Guildford, Reigate, Merstham, Horsham, and Brighton. He targeted unsecured or empty homes, forcing open doors to steal valuables.

Methodical Theft Strategy

The burglar packed high-value goods like electronics and jewellery into a large shopping bag before escaping by train. To avoid detection, Alleyne frequently changed his mobile phone, hoping to stay off police radar.

Captured On Camera

Despite his attempts to evade law enforcement, police recovered CCTV and doorbell footage showing Alleyne at several crime scenes. This evidence was pivotal in securing his arrest.

Justice Served In Court

On 25 March, Alleyne was charged with 10 burglaries and two counts of fraud by false representation. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment at Guildford Crown Court on 15 May.

Police Praise Persistence

PC Luke Lightburn from the Proactive Investigation Team said: “Alleyne literally treated burglary as his job. He would commute regularly by train, find a place to break into, and brazenly travel home with a bag of stolen goods as if nothing had happened.”