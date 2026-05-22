Man Critically Injured After E-Bike Crash in Bilston

A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after an e-bike incident on High Street, Bilston, last night. West Midlands Ambulance Service responded at 9:34pm with two ambulances, paramedic officers, and a trauma doctor to provide urgent medical care.

Urgent Emergency Response

Crews arriving at the scene found two people on an e-bike that had gone off the road. The man was given advanced life support on site before being transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

Second Passenger Minor Injuries

A second person involved sustained minor injuries and declined hospital treatment, according to West Midlands Ambulance Service spokespeople.

Location And Timing

The incident occurred on Bilston’s busy High Street at night, prompting an immediate and detailed medical emergency response.