Car Hits Pedestrians in Enfield Town — Driver Detained By Police

A car travelling the wrong way on Church Street in Enfield Town struck three pedestrians at around 3:45pm today, police have confirmed. The incident left one adult woman injured and two schoolgirls checked over by paramedics. Emergency services responded swiftly, and the driver was detained at the scene.

Wrong-way Vehicle

The vehicle was seen driving in the opposite direction on Church Street, leading to the collision with the three pedestrians.

Victims Assessed

Two schoolgirls were treated by paramedics and confirmed OK

An adult female sustained injuries to her foot, arm, and hand

Police Swift Action

Officers arrived quickly and detained the driver at the scene to begin inquiries.

Community Reaction

“Sending love to all involved tonight,” a local community member shared, highlighting the frightening impact on witnesses.