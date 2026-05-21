Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SEX CHARGES Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

A Sittingbourne man, Nathan Uren, 24, has been jailed after repeatedly breaching court-imposed restrictions while awaiting sentencing for child sex offences. Kent Police uncovered fresh illegal activity when officers executed an unannounced visit to his home in Kemsley, discovering new indecent material and undeclared social media accounts in October 2025.

Initial Investigation And Charges

Uren first came to police attention in 2021 after indecent images of a child were traced to his address. Authorities seized his phone, computer, and laptop, uncovering numerous indecent images and videos. Further investigation revealed Uren had distributed images and engaged in explicit conversations with children aged 10 to 15, posing as both himself and a female child.

Continued Offending While Under Bail

Despite charges in October 2023 for multiple sexual communication offences, Uren pleaded guilty in January 2024 to making and distributing indecent images of children and encouraging others to create such content. He was released on conditional court bail pending sentencing but continued to offend.

New Evidence Discovered In 2025

During a surprise visit to Uren’s Ypres Drive home in October 2025, police found a mobile phone containing 16 indecent videos of a child and multiple undisclosed social media accounts using aliases. This led to his arrest and additional charges for making indecent photographs and failing to comply with sex offender notification laws.

Conviction And Sentence

Following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court, Uren was found guilty of further sexual communication with children offences. On Tuesday 19 May 2026, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Police Statement

Detective Constable Carl Evans said: “Uren is a persistent offender, having repeatedly ignored the law and the strict conditions imposed on him. Despite being under investigation and subject to notification requirements he continued to offend and made deliberate attempts to conceal it. He has shown he continues to be a potential threat to vulnerable victims and is now starting a prison sentence as a result.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Katie Price Halts Search for Missing Conman Husband Lee Andrews

GAME OVER Katie Price Halts Search for Missing Conman Husband Lee Andrews

UK News
UK Man Spends £20k on Limb-Lengthening Surgery to Gain 7cm Height

HEIGHT SURGERY UK Man Spends £20k on Limb-Lengthening Surgery to Gain 7cm Height

UK News
Police Warn World Cup Pub Free-for-All Will Cause Disorder After Being Overruled

POLICE WARNING Police Warn World Cup Pub Free-for-All Will Cause Disorder After Being Overruled

UK News
Person Struck By Train At Crawley Level Crossing Disrupts Rail Lines

RAIL DISRUPTION Person Struck By Train At Crawley Level Crossing Disrupts Rail Lines

UK News
Aston Villa Victory Parade Hits Birmingham City Centre Today

VICTORY PARADE Aston Villa Victory Parade Hits Birmingham City Centre Today

UK News
Swindon Man Sidney Hoyland Charged Over June 2025 Indecent Exposures

POLICE CHARGE Swindon Man Sidney Hoyland Charged Over June 2025 Indecent Exposures

UK News
Father Pays Tribute to Daughters Found Off Brighton Beach

HEARTFELT TRIBUTE Father Pays Tribute to Daughters Found Off Brighton Beach

UK News
Man Jailed for Sexual Assault on Teen in Ellesmere Port

TEEN SEX ATTACK Man Jailed for Sexual Assault on Teen in Ellesmere Port

UK News
Police Search for Missing Man Parth Shahi Last Seen in Exeter

SEARCH UNDERWAY Police Search for Missing Man Parth Shahi Last Seen in Exeter

UK News
Greenwich Wildlife Network Urgently Seeks Funds to Secure New London Home

CHARITY CRISIS Greenwich Wildlife Network Urgently Seeks Funds to Secure New London Home

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lorry Driver Jailed Over £7m Cocaine Smuggled in Skims Clothing Load

DRUGS BUST Lorry Driver Jailed Over £7m Cocaine Smuggled in Skims Clothing Load

UK News
Lorry Driver Jailed Over £7m Cocaine Smuggled in Skims Clothing Load

Lorry Driver Jailed Over £7m Cocaine Smuggled in Skims Clothing Load

UK News
Wastewater Pump Failure at Totland Beach Sparks Pollution Alert

POLLUTION ALERT Wastewater Pump Failure at Totland Beach Sparks Pollution Alert

UK News
Wastewater Pump Failure at Totland Beach Sparks Pollution Alert

Wastewater Pump Failure at Totland Beach Sparks Pollution Alert

UK News
Andy Burnham Plans First 100 Days as PM Ahead of Makerfield By-Election Win

POWER PLAY Andy Burnham Plans First 100 Days as PM Ahead of Makerfield By-Election Win

UK News
Andy Burnham Plans First 100 Days as PM Ahead of Makerfield By-Election Win

Andy Burnham Plans First 100 Days as PM Ahead of Makerfield By-Election Win

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Investigate Multiple Fires in Harlow in May

FIRE STARTER Police Investigate Multiple Fires in Harlow in May

UK News
Police Investigate Multiple Fires in Harlow in May

Police Investigate Multiple Fires in Harlow in May

UK News
Police Appeal After Liversedge Attempted Burglary on Hindley Road Kirkless

URGENT APPEAL Police Appeal After Liversedge Attempted Burglary on Hindley Road Kirkless

UK News
Police Appeal After Liversedge Attempted Burglary on Hindley Road Kirkless

Police Appeal After Liversedge Attempted Burglary on Hindley Road Kirkless

UK News
Kirklees Grooming Gang Jailed Over Abuse of Young Girls

JUSTICE SERVED Kirklees Grooming Gang Jailed Over Abuse of Young Girls

Breaking News, UK News
Kirklees Grooming Gang Jailed Over Abuse of Young Girls

Kirklees Grooming Gang Jailed Over Abuse of Young Girls

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

POLICE SCANDAL Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

UK News
Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

Met Police Officer Dismissed for Racist and Discriminatory Remarks

UK News
Exeter Man Jailed for £656k Fraud Spent on Gambling

DRAINED SAVINGS Exeter Man Jailed for £656k Fraud Spent on Gambling

UK News
Exeter Man Jailed for £656k Fraud Spent on Gambling

Exeter Man Jailed for £656k Fraud Spent on Gambling

UK News
Maidstone Predator Connor Hurn Jailed for Child Sexual Abuse

PREDATOR JAILED Maidstone Predator Connor Hurn Jailed for Child Sexual Abuse

Court News, UK News
Maidstone Predator Connor Hurn Jailed for Child Sexual Abuse

Maidstone Predator Connor Hurn Jailed for Child Sexual Abuse

Court News, UK News
Watch Live