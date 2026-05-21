Sittingbourne Sex Offender Jailed for Breaching Restrictions and New Crimes

A Sittingbourne man, Nathan Uren, 24, has been jailed after repeatedly breaching court-imposed restrictions while awaiting sentencing for child sex offences. Kent Police uncovered fresh illegal activity when officers executed an unannounced visit to his home in Kemsley, discovering new indecent material and undeclared social media accounts in October 2025.

Initial Investigation And Charges

Uren first came to police attention in 2021 after indecent images of a child were traced to his address. Authorities seized his phone, computer, and laptop, uncovering numerous indecent images and videos. Further investigation revealed Uren had distributed images and engaged in explicit conversations with children aged 10 to 15, posing as both himself and a female child.

Continued Offending While Under Bail

Despite charges in October 2023 for multiple sexual communication offences, Uren pleaded guilty in January 2024 to making and distributing indecent images of children and encouraging others to create such content. He was released on conditional court bail pending sentencing but continued to offend.

New Evidence Discovered In 2025

During a surprise visit to Uren’s Ypres Drive home in October 2025, police found a mobile phone containing 16 indecent videos of a child and multiple undisclosed social media accounts using aliases. This led to his arrest and additional charges for making indecent photographs and failing to comply with sex offender notification laws.

Conviction And Sentence

Following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court, Uren was found guilty of further sexual communication with children offences. On Tuesday 19 May 2026, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Police Statement