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FIRE STARTER Police Investigate Multiple Fires in Harlow in May

Police Investigate Multiple Fires in Harlow in May

Police are probing a spate of fires across several locations in Harlow this May, including derelict sheds, a garage, and a parked vehicle on land off Third Avenue. Essex officers, working alongside Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, are conducting inquiries to determine whether these fires are linked.

Spike In Local Fires

Fire incidents were reported throughout May at multiple sites around Third Avenue, prompting swift response from emergency services. The fires affected abandoned property and vehicles, raising community concern about safety and arson risks.

Police And Fire Services Join

Authorities have increased patrols in the area to prevent further incidents. Essex Police are collaborating closely with council partners and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service to enhance security measures.

Security Improvements Planned

Measures under consideration include installing improved lighting and CCTV around vulnerable spots to deter potential offenders and ensure public safety in Harlow.

Community Urged To Assist

Chief Inspector Emily Holmes emphasised the serious approach to the situation, stating: “We understand the concern these incidents will cause locally and want to reassure residents that we are taking them extremely seriously. Where criminal offences are identified, we will pursue them robustly.” Authorities are asking anyone with information or footage to come forward through online reports or live chat available 24/7 on the police website.

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