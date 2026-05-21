Manchester Airport Assault Retrial Jury Discharged After Failing to Reach Verdict

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court has been discharged after failing to deliver a verdict in the retrial of two Rochdale brothers accused of assaulting an armed police officer during a violent scuffle at Manchester Airport in July 2024. The case involves PC Zachary Marsden and concerns one of the most hotly debated police use-of-force incidents in recent UK history.

Standoff At Manchester Airport

The confrontation erupted on 23 July 2024 inside the Terminal 2 arrivals area following Mohamed Fahir Amaaz, 21, headbutting a holidaymaker at Starbucks. The incident escalated as police arrived to arrest the brothers and their clash with officers was captured on bodycam and CCTV footage, revealing a chaotic three-minute brawl.

Officer Attacked And Tasered

PC Zachary Marsden, 26, lost his glasses early in the fight and described feeling “terrified” as Muhammad Amaad, 26, overpowered him and threw punches. Fearing for his firearm, PC Marsden deployed his Taser while colleague PC Ellie Cook also Tasered Amaaz, who fell to the ground. The confrontation included Marsden kicking Amaaz—an action that initially sparked national protests before wider footage was released.

Legal Battle And Public Outcry

The brothers already have a standing conviction from a previous trial for assaulting other officers. This retrial focused on whether the brothers assaulted PC Marsden. The case provoked public demonstrations and debate about police conduct, with video footage fueling contrasting opinions. To date, no charges have been brought against PC Marsden despite ongoing investigations by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Defence Vs Prosecution

Defence lawyers argued the officers, particularly PC Marsden, lost control and acted excessively, while prosecutors asserted the brothers were the initial aggressors. Amaaz testified he feared for his life, although he acknowledged his violence was not justified despite being kicked in the face. The jury’s deadlock leaves the high-profile case unresolved.

Next Steps Pending Court

No date has been set for further proceedings. The case continues to highlight challenges faced by frontline police officers and fuels ongoing calls for stronger support from the public and authorities.