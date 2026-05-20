Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ANCIDENT DISCOVERY 38 Medieval Skeletons Discovered at Former Cardigan Hospital Site

38 Medieval Skeletons Discovered at Former Cardigan Hospital Site

Archaeologists unearthed 38 skeletons dating back to the 12th century at the site of the former Cardigan Memorial Hospital in Ceredigion. The significant discovery happened during redevelopment work by Wales and West Housing Association, highlighting an unexpected link to the area’s medieval past.

Unexpected Burial Site

The remains of men, women and infants were found during excavations ahead of plans to build 20 flats, a community space, and an office. Experts believe the skeletons came from a paupers’ cemetery north of a former church on the site, with all burials aligned east to west, consistent with post-Roman Christian tradition.

Medieval And Prehistoric Finds

Alongside the skeletons, archaeologists uncovered medieval pottery, animal bones, floor tiles, and fragments of iron ploughs. Remarkably, flint tools from the Bronze Age or late Neolithic period were also found, suggesting the site was occupied or used thousands of years ago.

Historic Significance Confirmed

Historian Glen Johnson described the find as “quite exciting and significant, and previously unexpected.” He noted that the site’s size and age mean it likely holds further archaeological remains, providing valuable insight into Cardigan’s history before the dissolution of the monasteries in the 1500s.

Redevelopment Plans Moving Ahead

Cardigan Memorial Hospital closed in 2019 and the land was sold to Wales and West Housing Association. At a recent town council meeting, the housing association confirmed redevelopment work was expected to start in June 2023, balancing preservation with new community development.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Wes Streeting Urges Labour Course Change to Stop Reform Electoral Threat

CHANGE OF COURSE Wes Streeting Urges Labour Course Change to Stop Reform Electoral Threat

UK News
Person Reportedly Involved In Van Fire As Winchester School Placed Into Lockdown

EXPLOSIONS REPORTED Person Reportedly Involved In Van Fire As Winchester School Placed Into Lockdown

Breaking News, UK News
Swindon Man Avoids Jail After Strangling and Sexually Assaulting Woman

Swindon Man Avoids Jail After Strangling and Sexually Assaulting Woman

UK News
Three Men Found Guilty of Gregory Volquez Murder in London

MURDER VERDICT Three Men Found Guilty of Gregory Volquez Murder in London

UK News
RAF Rivet Joint Dangerously Intercepted by Russian Jets Over Black Sea

MILITARY TENSION RAF Rivet Joint Dangerously Intercepted by Russian Jets Over Black Sea

UK News
Missing Teen Elizabeth Lynch Last Seen Devon, Believed in Medway

FIND ELIZABETH Missing Teen Elizabeth Lynch Last Seen Devon, Believed in Medway

UK News
Dangerous Driver Jailed for Killing Sittingbourne Motorcyclist

FATAL COLLISION Dangerous Driver Jailed for Killing Sittingbourne Motorcyclist

UK News
Three Women Named After Bodies Found Off Brighton Beach

TRAGIC DISCOVERY Three Women Named After Bodies Found Off Brighton Beach

Breaking News, UK News
Teen Trial Unfolds Over Fatal Irvine Beach Stabbing of Kayden Moy

BEACH MURDER Teen Trial Unfolds Over Fatal Irvine Beach Stabbing of Kayden Moy

UK News
Belfast Man Charged with Rape and Strangulation in Westlink Attack

RAPE ATTACK Belfast Man Charged with Rape and Strangulation in Westlink Attack

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tennessee Man Awarded £670k After 37 Days Wrongly Jailed Over Meme

JUSTICE PAID Tennessee Man Awarded £670k After 37 Days Wrongly Jailed Over Meme

UK News
Tennessee Man Awarded £670k After 37 Days Wrongly Jailed Over Meme

Tennessee Man Awarded £670k After 37 Days Wrongly Jailed Over Meme

UK News
Drug Driver Jailed for Killing Grandmother in Plymouth Head-On Crash

GRANDMOTHER KILLED Drug Driver Jailed for Killing Grandmother in Plymouth Head-On Crash

UK News
Drug Driver Jailed for Killing Grandmother in Plymouth Head-On Crash

Drug Driver Jailed for Killing Grandmother in Plymouth Head-On Crash

UK News
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead at Dovecot Home

SUSPECT ARRESTED Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead at Dovecot Home

UK News
Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead at Dovecot Home

Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead at Dovecot Home

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Cardiff Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Violent Knife Attack in Bedworth

BEDWORTH KNIFE ATTACK Cardiff Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Violent Knife Attack in Bedworth

UK News
Cardiff Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Violent Knife Attack in Bedworth

Cardiff Man Jailed Nearly 3 Years for Violent Knife Attack in Bedworth

UK News
North Shields Woman Dies In House Fire As Family Denies Manslaughter

SET FOR TRIAL North Shields Woman Dies In House Fire As Family Denies Manslaughter

UK News
North Shields Woman Dies In House Fire As Family Denies Manslaughter

North Shields Woman Dies In House Fire As Family Denies Manslaughter

UK News
Emergency Teams Negotiate With Woman at Plymouth Hoe Amid Welfare Concern

POLICE STAND OFF Emergency Teams Negotiate With Woman at Plymouth Hoe Amid Welfare Concern

Breaking News, UK News
Emergency Teams Negotiate With Woman at Plymouth Hoe Amid Welfare Concern

Emergency Teams Negotiate With Woman at Plymouth Hoe Amid Welfare Concern

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Transgender Officer Jailed Over 3D-Printed Gun Attempt in Lincoln

WEAPONS PLOT Transgender Officer Jailed Over 3D-Printed Gun Attempt in Lincoln

UK News
Transgender Officer Jailed Over 3D-Printed Gun Attempt in Lincoln

Transgender Officer Jailed Over 3D-Printed Gun Attempt in Lincoln

UK News
Winchester Road Shut Following Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road

FATAL VAN BLAZE Winchester Road Shut Following Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road

UK News
Winchester Road Shut Following Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road

Winchester Road Shut Following Van Fire on Winnall Manor Road

UK News
Burton-on-Trent Man Jailed for Knife Assault Causing Facial Injuries

KNIFE ATTACK Burton-on-Trent Man Jailed for Knife Assault Causing Facial Injuries

UK News
Burton-on-Trent Man Jailed for Knife Assault Causing Facial Injuries

Burton-on-Trent Man Jailed for Knife Assault Causing Facial Injuries

UK News
Watch Live