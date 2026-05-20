38 Medieval Skeletons Discovered at Former Cardigan Hospital Site

Archaeologists unearthed 38 skeletons dating back to the 12th century at the site of the former Cardigan Memorial Hospital in Ceredigion. The significant discovery happened during redevelopment work by Wales and West Housing Association, highlighting an unexpected link to the area’s medieval past.

Unexpected Burial Site

The remains of men, women and infants were found during excavations ahead of plans to build 20 flats, a community space, and an office. Experts believe the skeletons came from a paupers’ cemetery north of a former church on the site, with all burials aligned east to west, consistent with post-Roman Christian tradition.

Medieval And Prehistoric Finds

Alongside the skeletons, archaeologists uncovered medieval pottery, animal bones, floor tiles, and fragments of iron ploughs. Remarkably, flint tools from the Bronze Age or late Neolithic period were also found, suggesting the site was occupied or used thousands of years ago.

Historic Significance Confirmed

Historian Glen Johnson described the find as “quite exciting and significant, and previously unexpected.” He noted that the site’s size and age mean it likely holds further archaeological remains, providing valuable insight into Cardigan’s history before the dissolution of the monasteries in the 1500s.

Redevelopment Plans Moving Ahead

Cardigan Memorial Hospital closed in 2019 and the land was sold to Wales and West Housing Association. At a recent town council meeting, the housing association confirmed redevelopment work was expected to start in June 2023, balancing preservation with new community development.