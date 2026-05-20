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GANG SENTANCED Willesden Gang Members Jailed For Life Over Michelle Sadio Murder

Two gang members have been sentenced to life imprisonment at the Old Bailey today, Wednesday 20 May, following the 2024 murder of Michelle Sadio, a 44-year-old mother of two. The fatal shooting took place in Willesden during a wake, sparking a major homicide investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Life Sentences Delivered

  • Perry Allen-Thomas, 27, from Queenscourt, Wembley, received a life sentence with a minimum term of 38 years for the murder and two counts of attempted murder.
  • Amir Salem, 20, of Barnhill Road, Wembley, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 26 years for the same offences.

The Shooting Incident

On the evening of Saturday 14 December 2024, police and ambulance crews were called to Gifford Road, NW10, after gunshots were fired from a black Kia Niro. Michelle Sadio was attending a wake at the River of Life Elim Pentecostal Church when she was struck.

Despite emergency efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men, innocent bystanders, were also shot and taken to the hospital; one remains with life-changing injuries.  

The Shooting Incident Attack

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command faced significant challenges initially—no firearms were recovered, and no eyewitnesses identified the suspects.

Crucial breakthroughs included DNA recovered from a petrol can next to the burnt-out getaway car, along with extensive CCTV and phone data analyses.   Footage showed Salem purchasing fuel the day before the attack, while phone records revealed his communication with the gunmen. Allen-Thomas attempted an alibi supported by a curfew tag and a friend’s Uber account but was ultimately linked to organising the attack targeting a rival gang member at the wake.

Ongoing Efforts

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke said: “Michelle’s death was a senseless tragedy rooted in gang tensions. Today’s sentence shows the Met’s commitment to justice and making communities safer.” Two suspects remain at large, believed to be abroad, while two others were acquitted.

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