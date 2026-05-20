Wednesbury Man Jailed Over 2023 Stabbing Outside Pizza Shop

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to over five years in prison after a stabbing incident outside a takeaway pizza shop in Wednesbury on 19 December 2023. Zafran Sajad pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier this year. West Midlands Police led the investigation following the violent disorder that left a man with multiple stab wounds.

Violent Attack Outside Takeaway

The victim, walking with friends in Market Place, Wednesbury, was set upon by Sajad and three others. During the attack, the man sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest and arms but managed to escape and call for help while his attackers fled the scene in a car.

Rapid Police Inquiry

Police quickly traced the getaway vehicle, linked to Sajad’s place of work where it was being sold. CCTV footage confirmed Sajad at the scene, and a £26 transaction from the pizza shop on the same night matched his bank statement. Initially denying knowledge, Sajad later admitted involvement but claimed he tried to de-escalate the fight.

Court Outcome

On 18 February, Sajad from Reedswood Lane, Walsall pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm. On 20 May, he was sentenced to five years and three months imprisonment for the attack, bringing closure to the violent incident.