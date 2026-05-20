Police Appeal After Blake Stride Goes Missing From Southampton Hospital

Police are urgently appealing for help to find Blake Stride, 28, who went missing from Southampton General Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday 20 May. Concerned for his welfare, officers say Blake was last seen around 4.45am and may appear confused.

Urgent Police Appeal

Officers from Southampton police are asking anyone who spots Blake Stride to contact them immediately by calling 999. They warn the public not to approach him directly due to his possible confused state but to report sightings with incident reference 0284 of 20 May.

Description And Last Seen

White male, 6ft tall

Long brown shoulder-length hair

Very slim build

Wearing a black puffer coat, dark blue jeans, black trainers

Was carrying a set of headphones

Public Safety Concerns

Police have expressed concern for Blake’s safety due to his vulnerable state. They urge anyone who comes across him to avoid confrontation and immediately alert emergency services.

How To Help

If you have any information or believe you have seen Blake Stride, dial 999 straight away. Provide the reference incident 0284 of 20 May to support the investigation and assist in locating him swiftly.