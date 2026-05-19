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FIRE BLAZE North Kensington Fire Destroys Multiple Sheds and Lorry on Stable Way

North Kensington Fire Destroys Multiple Sheds and Lorry on Stable Way

  Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were dispatched to tackle a major fire on Stable Way in North Kensington this afternoon. The blaze, involving multiple sheds and a lorry, broke out at 16:23, prompting over 70 emergency calls. The London Fire Brigade confirmed there were no injuries.

Rapid Fire Response

The fire service deployed crews from Hammersmith, North Kensington, Paddington, Park Royal, and Acton stations, including the Brigade’s Zero Emission Capable Pumping Appliance (ZEPA1). Station Commander Anthony Lea led the incident, praising the swift action taken to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading along the busy road.

Fire Under Control

By 18:05, the fire was brought under control after sustained efforts from the firefighting teams. The scenes saw significant flames engulfing numerous outbuildings and a lorry, creating considerable disruption in the area.

Cause Under Investigation

Fire Investigators have been assigned to the site to determine the origin of the blaze. Crews are expected to remain at the location for several more hours to ensure full extinguishment and safety checks.

Community Impact

The visible fire attracted numerous calls from residents and passersby concerned for safety. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, but the event has caused disruption on Stable Way, and local emergency services remain vigilant.

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