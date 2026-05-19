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POLICE SEIZURE Kent Police Seize Cannabis and Fake Goods After Rochester Collision

Kent Police Seize Cannabis and Fake Goods After Rochester Collision

Kent Police responded swiftly to a collision between two vehicles on Watling Street, Rochester, at 9.45am on Monday 18 May 2026. The stop led to the discovery and seizure of over two kilograms of cannabis, counterfeit clothing, tobacco products, and thousands of pounds in cash linked to drug dealing.  

Police Follow Up Leads

Officers attending the scene were alerted by witnesses that one of the van’s occupants fled carrying two carrier bags. A prompt search of the immediate area recovered the bags containing a large quantity of cannabis.  

Counterfeit Goods Uncovered

Further inspection of the van revealed suspected counterfeit clothing and tobacco. The haul also included significant amounts of cash, all believed to be connected to illegal trading.  

Two Men Arrested

Two men, aged 29 and 36, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug dealing and counterfeit goods offences. Both remain in police custody as investigations continue.

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