Search Underway for Missing 16-Year-Old Elizabeth Lynch in Crediton

Police are urgently searching for Elizabeth Lynch, a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Crediton. She was last seen on Friday 15 May, prompting ongoing inquiries by local officers to find her whereabouts.

Key Details Of Elizabeth

Elizabeth is described as slim, approximately 5ft tall, with dark brown hair. At the time she was last seen, she wore a school uniform consisting of a white shirt, black trousers, a black Zavetti Canada puffa coat, and black shoes.

Wider Location Links

Elizabeth has connections to London, Birmingham, and Gloucester, which police say could be relevant to her current location or movements.

Police Appeal For Information

Anyone who has seen Elizabeth or knows her whereabouts is urged to contact the emergency services immediately by calling 999, quoting log 909 of 15 May.

Community Support Requested

The local community is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any information that may assist in locating Elizabeth to help ensure her safe return.