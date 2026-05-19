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MAJOR BUST Leicester Drug Gang Jailed Over Large-Scale Cocaine and Heroin Supply

Leicester Drug Gang Jailed Over Large-Scale Cocaine and Heroin Supply

Three members of a Leicester organised crime group have been jailed following an East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) investigation into a wholesale drugs supply operation. The offenders supplied high volumes of cocaine and heroin across Leicester, with arrests and searches revealing large quantities of drugs, cash, and paraphernalia linked to their illegal enterprise.

Ringleader Sentenced

31-year-old Sarju Khushal, the main organiser of the operation, was jailed for 11 years in March 2023. He operated from his home on Hazeldene Road, Leicester, supplying wholesale quantities of class A drugs to dealers and users. Police recovered significant evidence from his devices, including messages and images confirming supply levels dating back to 2019.

Partners In Crime

Khushal’s partner, 30-year-old Saffron Franklin, helped move drugs and handle money. She admitted involvement in class A drug supply and possession of criminal property. She received a suspended two-year prison sentence alongside community orders, including 150 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.

Other Dealers Jailed

  • Kenneth Galloway, 31, supplied cocaine and heroin to street-level users and dealers, receiving drugs from Khushal. He was sentenced to 11 years and six months.
  • Mohammod Jahed, 30, was involved in supplying significant quantities of cocaine and was sentenced to eight years and three months.
  • Kian Senior, 31, also supplied cocaine and was sentenced to six years and three months after police found drugs, scales, designer goods, and cannabis gummies at his home.

Additional Conviction

Reece Bell, 34, pleaded guilty earlier but failed to appear for sentencing in 2025. He was jailed in August last year for three years and seven months for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and criminal property offences.

Robust Law Enforcement

The operation highlights the ongoing efforts of EMSOU and Leicester police to dismantle organised crime groups supplying dangerous drugs. Officers seized 19kg of heroin and cocaine connected to Khushal and others, disrupting the supply chain, affecting communities.

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