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SEAFRONT RAPE Man Charged Over Alleged Brighton Seafront Rape Case

Man Charged Over Alleged Brighton Seafront Rape Case

Sussex Police have charged a 35-year-old man following an alleged rape on Brighton seafront in the early hours of 3 May. The victim, a 21-year-old woman, reported the crime near The Grand Hotel Brighton at around 2am. The suspect, Bilal Alkadour of Newark-on-Trent, was arrested on 14 May and has since appeared in Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

Swift Police Response

Detectives launched an immediate investigation after the victim came forward on 4 May. Specialist officers have worked tirelessly to identify and detain Alkadour, who faces charges including rape, sexual assault, and assault by penetration involving a woman aged 16 or over.

Suspect Details Revealed

Bilal Alkadour, a Syrian national residing on Cromwell Road, Newark-on-Trent, was remanded in custody following his court appearance on 16 May. He is due to face Lewes Crown Court on 15 June for further proceedings.

Victim Support Ongoing

Victim care teams have been providing specialist support to the young woman since the report. Officers confirm that protection and assistance will continue as the legal process unfolds.

Increased Seafront Patrols

Police have boosted patrols along Brighton seafront to reassure the public and safeguard vulnerable individuals. Chief Superintendent Adam Hays stated there is no current search for additional suspects linked to this case.

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