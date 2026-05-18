Kent Police Hunt Teen After Man Assaulted in Dartford High Street

Kent Police are urgently searching for a teenage boy following an assault in Dartford on Sunday evening. Emergency services were called to High Street at around 7.30pm on May 17 after reports that a man had been punched and suffered a head injury. The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to a London hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Suspect Description Released

Officers describe the suspect as a white boy aged between 13 and 16, clean-shaven, wearing blue ripped jeans, black trainers, a black baseball cap with a white logo, and a black hooded top. The suspect allegedly punched the victim, causing him to fall to the ground.

Appeal For Witnesses

Kent Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV footage to come forward. Information can be provided by calling 01474 366149 and quoting reference number 46/7824/26.

Man Stable After Attack

The man injured in the assault is currently in a London hospital, where he is reported to be in a stable condition. Authorities continue their enquiries to trace the attacker.

Community Safety Priority

Police emphasise the importance of public assistance to help bring the responsible party to justice and ensure the safety of Dartford residents.