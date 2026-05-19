Lee Andrews Found Squatting After Katie Price Calls In Lawyers Over Disappearance

Lee Andrews, husband of TV star Katie Price, has been found squatting in a rundown villa days after being reported missing. The drama unfolded in Dubai throughout May, sparking an extensive missing person inquiry by Hertfordshire police and the British Embassy. Lee, 43, previously made a disturbing FaceTime call claiming he was kidnapped, prompting Katie Price to enlist legal help amid growing public speculation.

Lee’s Disappearance Timeline

May 12: Lee missed his scheduled flight from Dubai to the UK, despite sharing airport selfies with Katie Price earlier that day.

Lee missed his scheduled flight from Dubai to the UK, despite sharing airport selfies with Katie Price earlier that day. May 13: He made a chilling FaceTime call to Katie, whispering “they’re coming for me” while hooded and tied in a van.

He made a chilling FaceTime call to Katie, whispering “they’re coming for me” while hooded and tied in a van. May 14-16: Katie explained Lee was taking a social media break, but later admitted three days without contact raised fears he was kidnapped.

Katie explained Lee was taking a social media break, but later admitted three days without contact raised fears he was kidnapped. May 17: Lee’s family filed a missing person report with UK authorities in Dubai; Hertfordshire CID launched an investigation.

Lee’s family filed a missing person report with UK authorities in Dubai; Hertfordshire CID launched an investigation. May 18: Reports confirmed Lee was secretly squatting in a dilapidated villa, using a burner phone to communicate with a select few.

Interpol Alert And Legal Wrangles

Lee is now reportedly wanted by Interpol after Hertfordshire police escalated probes following allegations from one of his ex-partners. Meanwhile, Katie Price has been dealing with intense media scrutiny and fears over public assumptions that she staged Lee’s disappearance, consulting lawyers to clear her name.

Lee’s Troubled Past

Lee Andrews’ controversial history adds context to the saga. He married Katie Price shortly after meeting her, falsely claimed to be a wealthy businessman, and allegedly used AI to fabricate images linking himself to celebrities like Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian. Another ex revealed Lee vanished similarly at an airport, hinting at a pattern of deception.

Public Reaction Search

The revelation that Lee wasn’t kidnapped but disappeared voluntarily has left many questioning his intentions and the future of his marriage to Price. With police investigations ongoing, the focus turns to what actions authorities will take next in this high-profile missing person case.