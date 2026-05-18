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BEACH RAPE Man Arrested After Two Teenage Girls Raped on Great Yarmouth Beach

Man Arrested After Two Teenage Girls Raped on Great Yarmouth Beach

Norfolk Police launched a manhunt after two teenage girls were reportedly raped on South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth, on May 16. A man in his 30s was arrested the following day in Northamptonshire on suspicion of rape and is currently in custody at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre. Officers continue searching for a second suspect.

Suspect In Custody

The arrested man is being questioned by specialist officers as the investigation intensifies. Police confirmed he remains in custody as enquiries progress.

Search For Second Suspect

Authorities are seeking a second male suspect described as a white man in his 30s or 40s, with short dark hair and dark facial hair. He was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a dark green jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.

Increased Police Presence

Chief Inspector Nick Paling, Great Yarmouth district commander, said: “We recognise how shocking and distressing these incidents are for the victims, their families, and the wider community.” Officers have increased patrols in the area and urged the public to report any relevant information.

Appeal For Witnesses

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or has information to assist the investigation to come forward and contact Norfolk Police.

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