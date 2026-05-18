Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HATE ATTACK Hertsmere Police Appeal After Religious Harassment at Aberford Park

Hertsmere Police Appeal After Religious Harassment at Aberford Park

Hertsmere Police are appealing for witnesses following a religiously aggravated public order incident at the entrance to Aberford Park, Gateshead Road in Borehamwood. The incident took place around 1pm on Monday 13 April, when two women allegedly blocked the park entrance and directed offensive religious comments towards a woman in her 40s walking her dog.

Suspects Described

The first suspect is described as wearing a light grey fitted short-sleeve top, light-coloured slim-fitting bottoms, and light trainers. The second suspect was dressed in black clothing.

Aberford Park Appeal

PC Malgorzata Smigulet, leading the investigation, said the situation was distressing for the victim and police have been conducting enquiries since the report was received. She urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage to come forward.

How To Help

Members of the public with any information are asked to contact PC Smigulet by emailing [email protected]. Additional reporting methods can be found in the official police communications.

PC Smigulet: “I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or may have captured it on dash cam footage at the time. If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please get in touch.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Manchester Airport Assault Trial Sees Jury Allowed Majority Verdicts

TRIAL UPDATE Manchester Airport Assault Trial Sees Jury Allowed Majority Verdicts

UK News
Body Found Off Devon Coast After Search For Missing Man Robert Sutton

SEARCH CALLED OFF Body Found Off Devon Coast After Search For Missing Man Robert Sutton

UK News
House Fire Extinguished by Kent Fire Service in Bearsted, Maidstone

HOUSE BLAZE House Fire Extinguished by Kent Fire Service in Bearsted, Maidstone

UK News
Boy Injured After Collision With Car Near Tesco Express In East Wickham

AIR AMBULANCE Boy Injured After Collision With Car Near Tesco Express In East Wickham

UK News

TRIO ARRESTED Three Teenagers Arrested After Armed Robbery Report Near Vauxhall Bridge Road

UK News
Kemi Badenoch Warns Labour EU Rejoin Plan Could Trigger Chaos

BREXIT BATTLE Kemi Badenoch Warns Labour EU Rejoin Plan Could Trigger Chaos

UK News
Hampstead Heath Ponds Keep Trans-Inclusive Access with Privacy Upgrades

POND POLICY Hampstead Heath Ponds Keep Trans-Inclusive Access with Privacy Upgrades

UK News
Jennifer Lopez Sparks Backlash Over Staged Paparazzi Exit in NYC

CELEBRITY STUNT Jennifer Lopez Sparks Backlash Over Staged Paparazzi Exit in NYC

UK News
Kerry Needham Devastated as South Yorkshire Police End Ben Case Lead

ABANDONED Kerry Needham Devastated as South Yorkshire Police End Ben Case Lead

UK News
Woman Arrested for Carrying Real Sword at Tommy Robinson March in London

SWORD ARREST Woman Arrested for Carrying Real Sword at Tommy Robinson March in London

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Bolton Man Jailed for Christmas Day Assault and Killing of Rescue Dog

ANIMAL ATTACK Bolton Man Jailed for Christmas Day Assault and Killing of Rescue Dog

UK News
Bolton Man Jailed for Christmas Day Assault and Killing of Rescue Dog

Bolton Man Jailed for Christmas Day Assault and Killing of Rescue Dog

UK News
UK Family Accuses Government of Failing Jailed Couple in Iran

DIPLOMASTIC ROW UK Family Accuses Government of Failing Jailed Couple in Iran

UK News
UK Family Accuses Government of Failing Jailed Couple in Iran

UK Family Accuses Government of Failing Jailed Couple in Iran

UK News
Lee Boxell Cold Case Review Launched in Surrey Over 1988 Disappearance

COLD CASE REVIEW Lee Boxell Cold Case Review Launched in Surrey Over 1988 Disappearance

UK News
Lee Boxell Cold Case Review Launched in Surrey Over 1988 Disappearance

Lee Boxell Cold Case Review Launched in Surrey Over 1988 Disappearance

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Wakefield Police Appeal After Midgley Indecent Exposure Incident

PERV HUNT Wakefield Police Appeal After Midgley Indecent Exposure Incident

UK News
Wakefield Police Appeal After Midgley Indecent Exposure Incident

Wakefield Police Appeal After Midgley Indecent Exposure Incident

UK News
Two Hospitalised After Late-Night Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoaks

VAN CRASH Two Hospitalised After Late-Night Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoaks

UK News
Two Hospitalised After Late-Night Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoaks

Two Hospitalised After Late-Night Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoaks

UK News
Multiple Arrests Made After Woman Stabbed in Huddersfield

MULTIPLE ARRESTS Multiple Arrests Made After Woman Stabbed in Huddersfield

UK News
Multiple Arrests Made After Woman Stabbed in Huddersfield

Multiple Arrests Made After Woman Stabbed in Huddersfield

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal After £1,500 Theft at Brierley Hill Supermarket

SUPERMARKET THEFT Police Appeal After £1,500 Theft at Brierley Hill Supermarket

UK News
Police Appeal After £1,500 Theft at Brierley Hill Supermarket

Police Appeal After £1,500 Theft at Brierley Hill Supermarket

UK News
M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

LONG DELAYS M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

UK News
M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

M5 Reopens After Woman Found Safe on Bridge Near Exeter

UK News
Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

LABOUR CRISIS Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

UK News
Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

UK News
Watch Live