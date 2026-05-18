Hertsmere Police Appeal After Religious Harassment at Aberford Park

Hertsmere Police are appealing for witnesses following a religiously aggravated public order incident at the entrance to Aberford Park, Gateshead Road in Borehamwood. The incident took place around 1pm on Monday 13 April, when two women allegedly blocked the park entrance and directed offensive religious comments towards a woman in her 40s walking her dog.

Suspects Described

The first suspect is described as wearing a light grey fitted short-sleeve top, light-coloured slim-fitting bottoms, and light trainers. The second suspect was dressed in black clothing.

Aberford Park Appeal

PC Malgorzata Smigulet, leading the investigation, said the situation was distressing for the victim and police have been conducting enquiries since the report was received. She urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage to come forward.

How To Help

Members of the public with any information are asked to contact PC Smigulet by emailing [email protected]. Additional reporting methods can be found in the official police communications.