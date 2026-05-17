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POND POLICY Hampstead Heath Ponds Keep Trans-Inclusive Access with Privacy Upgrades

Hampstead Heath Ponds Keep Trans-Inclusive Access with Privacy Upgrades

Hampstead Heath’s Kenwood Ladies’ and Highgate Men’s ponds will maintain their trans-inclusive policies after local councillors approved upgrades aimed at enhancing privacy for women. The decision, made on Tuesday by the City of London Corporation’s Hampstead Heath, Highgate Wood and Queen’s Park Committee, follows a consultation involving nearly 40,000 responses, with the majority favouring current access arrangements.

Trans Access Confirmed

The Kenwood Ladies’ pond remains open to both biological and trans women, while the Highgate Men’s pond welcomes biological and trans men. These arrangements have been in place since 2017 and align with interpretations of the 2010 Equality Act, as confirmed by the Corporation.

Privacy-focused Upgrades

A £1.08 million improvement package targets all three ponds, including the mixed pond, to provide more private changing facilities. Executive Director of the Environment Katie Stewart highlighted that the upgrades will enable those seeking to change privately to do so, though funding and timelines are yet to be finalised.

Legal Challenges Ongoing

The decision comes amid ongoing legal scrutiny from groups like Sex Matters, whose chief executive, Maya Forstater, labelled the current policy “simply unlawful.” A related court hearing over trans access to the ponds is expected in the second half of the year.

Future Review Planned

Following a Supreme Court ruling interpreting “sex” in the Equality Act as biological sex, the City of London Corporation has committed to reviewing the pond access arrangements again in 2025 to ensure compliance with evolving legal standards.

Final Decision Pending

The Policy and Resources Committee will make the final determination on these matters during their meeting on June 4, 2026, while the Corporation signals ongoing support for the inclusive arrangements with added privacy.

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