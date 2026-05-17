Father Jailed Nine Years for Manslaughter of Baby Son in Stafford

A Stafford father has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of his three-month-old son, Leon Stark. Gareth Stark, 38, of Highfields, Stafford, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday 11 May following Leon’s death in hospital from a traumatic head injury sustained at their home in Stafford on 12 October 2023.

Emergency Call And Arrest

On 12 October 2023, Gareth Stark called 999 after baby Leon experienced breathing difficulties. Leon was rushed to hospital, where doctors discovered bleeding on his brain and admitted him to intensive care. Stark was arrested in the early hours of 13 October as part of the police inquiry.

Tragic Outcome Confirmed

Despite medical treatment, Leon tragically died in hospital on 20 October 2023. A post-mortem confirmed the cause of death was a traumatic head injury, leading to the manslaughter charge against Stark.

Court Proceedings

Gareth Stark pleaded guilty to manslaughter and battery at Birmingham Crown Court on 12 January 2024. The sentencing today delivers justice in a heartbreaking case that has shaken the Stafford community.