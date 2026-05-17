Middlesbrough Man Jailed For Attempted Rape Of Vulnerable Woman

A Middlesbrough man has been jailed after attempting to rape a vulnerable woman in October last year. Nallathamby Selvaratnam, 56, befriended the woman in Middlesbrough town centre before forcing her to his flat, where he threatened her with a hammer and tried to assault her. The woman escaped partially clothed and barefoot to raise the alarm, prompting a swift police response and safeguarding measures.

Swift Police Action

Officers arrested Selvaratnam on the same day of the attack, quickly placing support in place for the victim. Detective Constable Nancie Mitton from Middlesbrough CID led the enquiry and coordinated assistance from specialist local agencies to help the woman recover.

Man Denies Charges

Selvaratnam was charged with attempted rape and appeared initially at Teesside Magistrates’ Court. He denied the allegations but was remanded in custody pending trial.

Guilty Verdict Delivered

After the trial at Teesside Crown Court, a jury found Selvaratnam guilty of attempted rape. The judge sentenced him to 11 years in prison with an additional five-year extended licence period.

Tribute To Victims Courage